How Leo Chenal is Approaching Final Year on Rookie Contract
The 2025 Kansas City Chiefs training camp is an important time for the franchise as they look to get back into football shape following a long offseason. While some players' jobs are more secure this season and seasons that follow, others have things to prove to the coaching staff and front office moving forward.
One of those players who has a ton riding on this campaign is linebacker Leo Chenal. Chenal, a former third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the franchise. From the start of training camp and throughout the season, Chenal needs to impress.
Through three seasons in Kansas City, Chenal has been a consistent part of the franchise's linebacker room success. In 51 games, having not missed a single game since debuting in the NFL, Chenal has collected 160 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, and 16 stuffs.
Chenal has proven to be a player that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can rely on, as many coordinators would love if all of their players could play every single game like Chenal. While this is the final year on the rookie contract for Chenal, he's approaching this season as he has in years past.
"I try to keep my mind off of it as best I can. That can become an unnecessary stress on yourself and on your shoulders," Chenal said following practice on Thursday. "I just look at still being selfless, doing what I can for the team, not try to do too much, still doing my job, and doing what I can. But at the same time, still trying to grow and get better."
Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Chenal was the 11th-best linebacker in the National Football League last season, with an overall grade of 83.6. His strength came in his run defense, earning a 90.2 overall grade and ranking as the sixth-best linebacker in that category.
Chenal is set to make a little over $3 million this season with the Chiefs, and with another consistent season on defense, he could be a relatively inexpensive player for the franchise to sign to a multi-year deal to ensure Nick Bolton has some help at the linebacker position.
