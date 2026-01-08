Chiefs Have Clear Defensive Building Block Entering 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have the season they wanted to on both sides of the ball. They felt like they could have done a better job on both ends, and that is something they want to improve next season. He saw it, the defense and offense were not the same as we have seen in the past.

The defense could not be the defense that the team led on this past season. It happens when you lose players over the years, and you have to figure it out with the players you have.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo does a great job of doing that every season. He had to do it again this past season, and it was not what he expected, but he developed a lot of rookies and young players, and they got better towards the end of the season, and you got to see that.

Spaguolo is one of the best defensive coordinators, if not the best one, in the National Football League. That is what makes him great; he could do a lot with what he has and gets it done.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This past season for Spagnuolo, it was about finding the next shutdown cornerback for this defense. And he found a strong candidate in rookie third-round pick Nohl Williams . Williams got better each week that he was out there, and you could see how his confidence built by the game. He was confident in the defense that he was in, and a lot of that credit goes to Spagnuolo. Williams is a bigger-sized cornerback and has the potential to be a special cornerback in this league.

PFF named Williams on their 2025 NFL Rookie Team of the Year.

Cornerback: Nohl Williams, Kansas City Chiefs – 75.7

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite having been the 12th corner taken in the 2025 draft, Williams played like a potential lockdown option opposite Trent McDuffie. A third-rounder out of California, Williams recorded a grade of at least 70.0 as a run defender (77.1), pass-rusher (73.9) and in coverage (75.3).

On 257 coverage snaps, Williams allowed just 20 of his 36 targets to be caught for 227 yards and one score. Only eight of those 20 receptions resulted in first downs while forcing seven incompletions.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Williams is coming off a good rookie campaign and wants to have a good offseason because he could come back better next season and establish himself as the next good defensive back in the NFL.

