Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo Sends Message to Recently Retired Safety
The Kansas City Chiefs are in full swing with their training camp as they look to shake off the cobwebs and return to their championship-winning form ahead of the 2025 campaign. Training camp is a time for players, coaches, and fans to see what the franchise has for the upcoming season.
Now that the first two practices are in the books for the Chiefs training camp, head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will slowly begin to ramp up the competitiveness for the crew, something they're known for throughout their coaching careers.
Following Wednesday's practice, Coach Spagnuolo spoke to the media to discuss what he liked and what he disliked from practice. However, former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu recently decided it was time to hang up the cleats and retire from the NFL, something that his former defensive coordinator wishes him the best in.
"I'm waiting right now to send a text or a phone call, because I know he's getting inundated," Coach Spagnuolo told the media. "Special, special guy. We came here in 2019, Tyrann and I together, and he was a key piece to what we were doing. And we started off a little rough, but got better and better. But I love Tyrann Mathieu."
"I'm really excited for what he'll do; something great going forward. He might end up being the President. Who knows? I mean, he's a dynamic guy, but I think he'll stay somehow in athletics or football. That's my guess."
Mathieu spent three seasons with the Chiefs from 2019 to 2022 and he was every bit of what Coach Spagnuolo described him to be. In 47 regular season games played and started, Mathieu collected 213 combined tackles, 171 solo tackles, had eight tackles for loss, 27 passes defended and 13 interceptions.
Following his Chiefs career, Mathieu joined the New Orleans Saints, as they were the last NFL team he would play for before retirement. Mathieu's impact on how Coach Spagnuolo coaches and teaches his current players will remain with him forever, and could ever propel Spagnuolo into being his running mate should he end up running for President, as Spagnuolo predicts.
Chiefs training camp continues on, but one one or another, Mathieu will get a congratulatory phone call or text message from Coach Spags.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page. WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.