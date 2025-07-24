Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Receives High Praise from Steve Spagnuolo
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was arguably the strongest aspect of the franchise's 2024 campaign. While the Chiefs' offense struggled with explosiveness, the defense effectively held the team together during some of the toughest games of the season. As a result, one of the defense's key contributors received a substantial payday.
One of the first big moves this offseason for the Chiefs was extending former second-round draft pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, linebacker Nick Bolton, to a three-year deal worth $45 million. Bolton has delivered everything the organization has wanted and more on and off the field, which gives all more reason that he was extended.
Through four seasons in Kansas City, Bolton has had three seasons with 100 total tackles or more and has been the backbone for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. Bolton has embraced himself as a leader on the defensive side of the ball for the franchise moving forward.
Following the second practice of Chiefs training camp, Coach Spagnuolo spoke to the media to discuss the play he saw on the field and to give opinions on how the franchise handled the offseason. When asked about Bolton and what it means for him to sign an extension, Coach Spagnuolo had nothing but compliments to share.
"He's just about everything, you know. He's Patrick Mahomes for us. I've said this before. And we're pretty multiple defensively. So if you don't have that guy, it gets really challenging," Coach Spagnuolo said.
"Back when we didn't know if we were getting Nick, in my mind, I was preparing. If we don't have Nick, what do we do? And it just, it's just not the same. So thank God he's here."
Having a defensive coordinator give such high praise to a linebacker he has seen grow must only be a boost of confidence for Bolton. Anytime any player is compared to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it's a good sign. Coach Spagnuolo should sleep better at night knowing that both Mahomes and Bolton are on the same team.
With more training camp action on the way, the defense will get to prepare against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, which only improves Bolton's chances at being a force on Kansas City's defense once again in 2025.
