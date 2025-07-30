Why Analyst Believes in Chiefs Over Rival Contender
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting closer to the regular season day by day, as they currently battle through the heat at Missouri Western State University for their training camp. The Chiefs have landed several predictions ahead of the new season, some good, some bad, surrounding how they will finish in the AFC.
Several have made their opinions clear this offseason, whether that be analysts, former players, or fans, depending on whether or not the Chiefs will take a step back this season following their Super Bowl LIX defeat. The front office was busy this offseason to ensure that the dynasty has the best chance of continuing in 2025.
Two AFC franchises often oppose the Chiefs for the title of 'The best team in the AFC: the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Both the Ravens and Bills have landed predictions to be Super Bowl contenders, while some believe they are the best two teams in the AFC, overtaking the Chiefs in that regard.
ESPN's Mina Kimes proposed the question to analyst Nick Wright on who deserves to be the second-ranked franchise in the NFL going into the new season behind the Philadelphia Eagles: The Chiefs or the Ravens? Wright quickly chose the Chiefs over the Ravens, making several compelling reasons as to why.
- "I know that the modern sports media is in a post results era, where I mean wins and success and actually accomplishing things is so opaque and overrated. And have you seen the Week 12 Ravens DVOA the last couple of years, hang the banner? But at some point, the Baltimore Ravens have to accomplish something," Wright said.
- "Every year I'm beat over the head with this Ravens propaganda, and then there's a brief moment when they fall on their face in the playoffs, when everyone afterwards like we're not going to make that mistake again. And then two months later, it's like 'I think they're going to do it this year'. Why? Just somebody tell me why."
Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have faced off in the playoffs once in their career, which went to the Chiefs. To Wright's point, the Ravens have the tools to be a talented team, but when they run into the playoffs and lose, it's not due to the Chiefs; it's due to the lights being too bright. Something that hasn't plagued the Chiefs since Mahomes has taken over the position.
