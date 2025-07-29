Clark Hunt's Excitement About Chiefs' 2025 Draft Class
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class might be one of the more high-ceiling draft classes within the National Football League. From round one to round seven, the Chiefs' front office looked at all available options, and on paper, the prospects could eventually turn into the future of the franchise.
Offensive lineman Josh Simmons, out of Ohio State, headlines the draft class and will hopefully help solidify the Chiefs' offensive line struggles from last season. Enhancing the offensive line was a top priority of general manager Brett Veach and his scouting department, and so far, Simmons looks to be a steal.
While the pads just got added for the first time in training camp, from what we have seen, Simmons looks to be making strides in the right direction in his injury recovery. If he can stay consistent, as well as the other draft picks, the Chiefs could be on the verge of another championship season.
Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt was at training camp on Monday and spoke to the media about what he likes from the Chiefs' draft class. Hunt revealed that Veach and company felt like they 'knocked it out of the park' in the draft process to aid the future of the franchise.
- "Brett Veach and his team felt like uh they had knocked it out of the park again. And we've seen some draft classes here recently where we've been able to bring a number of new starters to the franchise. And I think he feels the same way about this draft class. We've only been out there for a week. A lot of it was without pads. But the early returns are really positive," Hunt said.
- "I think it's going to be a special draft class. Part of that was shoring up the offensive line, and I would also say the defensive line as well. Really, both sides in the trenches. We think we've added some players that are going to really be able to help us, but they're rookies and they've got a lot to learn and there's a learning curve that they'll they'll have to go through."
Training camp is still a work in progress, and with more reps and time, the draft class could easily live up to their expectations.
