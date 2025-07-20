Can the Chiefs Win Any of These Unfavorable Matchups?
With training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs getting underway on July 22, the franchise is getting closer and closer to the start of the new season. For the Chiefs, a ton is riding on this season to be a success, especially with the high expectations they still have following the Super Bowl LIX loss.
Throughout training camp, Chiefs Kingdom will get a sense of whether their franchise is ready to compete for another Super Bowl appearance or not. With several additions this offseason through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs must be on the same page with one another when the season begins.
Earlier this offseason, Mike Clay released his projections for every NFL franchise going into the new season. From player statistic projections to the difficulty of each schedule, Clay has it covered.
In his projections for the Chiefs and their week-by-week opponents, Clay sees four franchises having the upper hand against Kansas City this season: The Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 4), the Detroit Lions (Week 6), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 9).
That being said, which one of these matchups that the Chiefs find themselves as the underdogs in do they have the best chance of walking away with a victory?
Chiefs vs Eagles: Clay's Projected Win Probability, 49%
The Week 2 matchup for the Chiefs has a ton riding on it. Not only is it a game that will set the tone for the remainder of the season, but it's also the franchise's first time going against the team that embarrassed them in Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs have home advantage, and if the revenge narrative is one the Chiefs want to stick to, they have a very good chance at flipping the script on the Eagles. Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking with the hopes of landing the Chiefs their first home victory of the season.
Chiefs Vs Ravens: Clay's Projected Win Probability, 39%
Clay sees the Chiefs struggling against Baltimore in Week 4. However, depending on how sturdy the offensive line is, as well as if the offense can resort back to its explosive ways, the Chiefs' chances of winning aren't zero.
Kansas City has fared well against the Ravens since Mahomes has taken over the quarterback position, but with the game being in familiar territory, the Chiefs could sneak away with a victory.
Chiefs vs Lions: Clay's Projected Win Probability: 42%
The Chiefs host the Lions for the first time since Detroit came into Arrowhead and defeated them in Week 1 of 2023. With that lingering over the Chiefs' heads, this could be a game the Chiefs are favored to win.
Depending on how rock solid the Kansas City defense is against an explosive Lions offense, Arrowhead should once again be a factor in this game.
Chiefs Vs Bills" Clay's Projected Win Probability: 37%
This is the only game where the Chiefs are projected to lose on the road this season, according to Clay. If history is going to repeat itself, the Bills have a strong chance of beating the Chiefs during the regular season again.
But as we know, when the lights get the brightest in the playoffs for the Bills, it's against Kansas City.
