Chiefs Returning Veteran but Now Could Be Missing Rookie Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just when the Chiefs thought they were in good shape on the injury report, Omarr Norman-Lott made a surprise appearance on Saturday.
Two days before Kansas City (2-2) visits Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), the Chiefs listed the rookie defensive tackle as questionable with a shoulder injury. He did not practice on Saturday.
“He nicked up his shoulder yesterday,” head coach Andy Reid said following Saturday’s practice, “and we'll just see how he does over the next couple days.”
Asked whether he’s concerned the talented rookie will miss Monday’s game, Reid was optimistic.
“Yeah, listen, I think he should be okay,” the coach said.
If he can't go
If he’s not okay, the Chiefs figure to feel his loss most in the passing game. Kansas City took Norman-Lott in the second round (63rd overall) because they saw him as one of the draft’s elite interior pass-rushers.
A 6-3, 315-pound rookie out of Tennessee, Norman-Lott immediately made his presence felt this season by sacking Jalen Hurts in the young lineman’s first NFL game.
“I just kept rushing,” Norman-Lott said Sept. 20, recalling the sack. “That's straining through the duration of the whole play. That's what went right for me. And I was in the right place at the right time because of that.”
Meanwhile, starting defensive end Mike Danna is set to return to the lineup after missing two-plus games with a quad injury. The veteran left Kansas City’s Week 2 loss to the Eagles and didn’t return. He was a full participant in practice all week and did not have an injury status on Saturday’s report.
Travon Walker update
Jacksonville listed only one starter with a game status, edge rusher Travon Walker. The No. 1-overall selection in the 2022 draft, Walker actually underwent surgery on his wrist Monday. Head coach Liam Coen explained on Saturday why Walker was listed as questionable.
“We're going to go right down to the wire with it,” Coen said. “We will. I mean, it's just as much as he can keep getting the swelling and all that stuff. It's just a matter of that. So, I trust that if he says he can go, then we'll go.”
Reserve linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) is out, while reserve offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) is questionable.
And despite the Jaguars listing three starting offensive linemen and a key backup as limited in practice all week, none of those four players have an injury status. Tackle Anton Harrison (elbow) and guards Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Patrick Mekari (knee) are good to go. So is Chuma Edoga (knee), a key backup at tackle.
Cleveland, who played every snap in last week’s win at San Francisco, was listed with a concussion until it was removed on Saturday. He had only an ankle injury on Saturday.
