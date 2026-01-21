Three Potential Chiefs Cap Casualties This Offseason

After years of dominating the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs' run came to a temporary end, finishing 6-11 for their first 10-loss season in over 10 years, and their first time missing the playoffs in a decade. The Chiefs are facing a retooling of their roster, much-needed in the coming offseason as they look to restart their dynasty in 2026.

Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Chiefs are $62.7 million over the salary cap, according to OverTheCap, a rough spot to be in if you are a team coming off a losing season. Restructurings of key contracts could help improve that number under the cap, but making these three players potential cap casualties would be the smart move for Kansas City entering free agency and the NFL Draft.

Jawaan Taylor, right tackle ($20 million in savings)

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs might be looking for a new starter at right tackle this offseason. While the transition from left tackle to right guard is secured for the long haul (at least until 2028), the right edge remains a point of contention, with Taylor's contract being a key factor in re-evaluating the partnership in Kansas City.

Taylor has provided steady play on the right side for the past few seasons for Andy Reid's offense, but there have been inconsistencies in 2025 and penalties, and the two sides should be expected to part ways in the offseason.

Mike Danna, defensive lineman ($8.9 million)

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) celebrates against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A couple of seasons ago, Danna signed a three-year extension with the Chiefs as one of their top defensive linemen at a time when they were getting after the quarterback efficiently and effectively. That time has passed, and Danna's production has not yielded the results of the three-year, $24 million deal he received, with 3.5 sacks in 2024 and one this season.

Danna is currently averaging $8 million per season, and the production is not warranting him keeping him around, especially with a sizeable cap savings number that could help the Chiefs in more ways than one.

Drue Tranquill, linebacker ($6 million)

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) cheers during a time out during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The feeling amongst fans is that the Chiefs could start fresh at linebacker outside of Nick Bolton and Jeffrey Bassa. Leo Chenal is a pending free agent, while Drue Tranquill, who has sported steady production in the past couple of seasons, could save the Chiefs $6 million against the salary cap. This seems like an easy decision for a defense that was inconsistent for its standards, and likely wants fresh bodies at linebacker.

