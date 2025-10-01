How Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott Is Improving Play of Entire Defensive Line
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Omarr Norman-Lott hasn’t even had enough snaps to match his uniform number, but the early results on his first three NFL games have been solid.
Through 54 defensive plays, Norman-Lott is second behind Chris Jones as the most effective pass rusher among Chiefs interior linemen. Keep in mind that the rookie missed the season-opening loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury, but Brett Veach and Andy Reid like what they’ve seen.
“We brought him here to get after the quarterback,” said the general manager in August. “So, I think we're gonna focus on him more on trying to help us a little bit more in the pass game. That's his strength.”
His strength is also strength, and he uses that power to win one-on-one matchups in the trenches. It’s nothing new for the rookie, who led all FBS interior linemen in pass-rush win rate last season with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Second-most effective pass rusher
A 6-3, 315-pound tackle, Norman-Lott has six pressures this season, an 8.6-percent win rate – which ranks second to Chris Jones (14.4 percent) among Chiefs interior linemen. The Chiefs were so impressed with the Sept. 14 NFL debut of their second-round selection – which included a World Wrestling Entertainment sack of Jalen Hurts -- that they gave him a start at New York in Week 3.
He almost had another sack against the Giants, but whiffed on 5-foot-11 Russell Wilson.
“After missing all that time, you could start to see him kind of climbing the ladder and getting better,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said after the Giants game. “He missed that one sack that I know he wants back badly. We talked extensively, and Coach Reid mentioned it the night before the game, when you play a quarterback who’s not quite as big, expect that.”
Another rookie climbing ladder, too
Norman-Lott’s training camp roommate, defensive end Ashton Gillotte, has also been more and more effective as his rookie season progresses. That rookie combination has helped the overall line to up its game.
Gillotte, a third-round selection out of Louisville, has played 100 snaps, 41 percent of defensive plays so far. And while he’s still searching for his first NFL sack, he’s been solid against the run.
George Karlaftis is grateful for each of those rookies. The team’s leader with three sacks, Karlaftis is on pace for career highs in sacks, tackles and quarterback hits.
“Those guys are young, they're hungry,” Karlaftis said last week, “they want to be great, and they've worked their tails off up to this point. I remember when I was a rookie, you kind of get better each and every week.
“And there's all this stuff going on when you're a rookie that you don't know, so you're just trying to figure everything out. But those guys, I mean, I commend them, because they've done a phenomenal job. And just adding more and more stuff, and they've been awesome.”
