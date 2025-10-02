The Starting 11: Here’s Mahomes’ Career Record Against Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This week marks an interesting test for the Chiefs (2-2). Four weeks ago, most pegged this game as not much of a contest, but NFL schedule makers have a knack for knowing when to script intriguing primetime matchups.
Kansas City and Jacksonville (3-1) conclude the NFL’s Week 5 slate on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan). Patrick Mahomes has a 5-0 career record against the Jaguars, including a divisional-round victory in the 2022 AFC playoffs. That record marks his most wins without a loss against a single opponent.
The Chiefs on Florida trips under Andy Reid are unblemished. Well, unblemished in the regular season. Take away the disappointing loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55 and Kansas City has left Florida with seven straight wins.
They’ll need that Florida fortune on Monday. The Jaguars are not only winning games; they’re also winning them in close fashion. Jacksonville’s last three games have been decided by one score or less.
Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs-Jaguars clash in Week 5…
1-39 straight wins when this happens
According to Elias Sports Bureau, during Steve Spagnuolo’s tenure as Chiefs defensive coordinator (2019-present), Kansas City is 41-1 (.976) when winning the turnover margin. Including a 5-0 mark in the playoffs, the Chiefs have won 39 straight games under those circumstances, their last setback coming 2,180 days ago – Oct. 13, 2019, a 31-24 home loss against the Texans.
2-Number of the Week (13)
The Jaguars lead the NFL this season in both takeaways (13) and turnover margin (plus-nine). They also have nine interceptions in 2025, after posting just six during the entire 2024 campaign. When Patrick Mahomes doesn’t throw an interception, the Chiefs have won 12 of their last 13 games, including playoffs.
3-Rejection is protection
While Jacksonville leads the NFL with those 13 takeaways, the Chiefs are tied for the fewest turnovers, one. The two other teams at the top of that category – Buffalo (4-0) and Philadelphia (4-0) – are a combined 8-0 this season, each having committed just one turnover.
4-Spotlight – individual matchup
Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange against Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal. Strange, who replaced Evan Engram in the Jacksonville lineup this season, aims for his third straight game with at least six receptions. Among NFL tight ends, he’s tied for fifth with 19 catches. Chenal, meanwhile, registered an acrobatic first career interception last week while blanketing Baltimore’s Mark Andrews.
5-Spotlight – team matchup
Jacksonville’s ground attack against Kansas City’s rush defense. The Chiefs rank 22nd in the league against the run, surrendering 127.0 yards per game. However, the Chiefs were kicking themselves for allowing a 71-yard touchdown in the waning minutes last week to Baltimore’s Justice Hill. Without that carry, the Chiefs’ number would be 109.3. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is grading roads with 144.0 yards per game, fourth in the NFL.
6-Streak speak
A running back hasn’t managed triple digits against the Chiefs in 30 consecutive games, including playoffs. The last time it happened was Christmas Day 2023, when the Raiders’ Zamir White rushed for 145 yards in the Chiefs’ 20-14 home loss. Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne has two 100-yard games over the first four weeks this season alone.
7-Did you know?
In last week’s win, the Chiefs put Lamar Jackson under duress on 56 percent of his dropbacks, the highest pressure rate of the quarterback’s career, according to ESPN research. This week’s opposing quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, hasn’t been under pressure often this season. When he has, he’s completed just 37.0 percent of his passes (10 of 27) for 83 yards (3.1 yards per attempt). When he throws from a clean pocket this year, Lawrence is 74 of 117 (63.2 percent) for 765 yards (6.5 per attempt).
8-Under-the-radar storyline
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is a branch off the fertile Sean McVay coaching tree. Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs have plenty of experience in games against McVay coaches.
- Coen, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor, Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell all forged their offensive foundations in McVay’s playbook. Including last season’s Chiefs win against the Buccaneers – when Coen was Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator -- Spagnuolo has a 7-3 record against offensive-pedigree play-callers from the McVay tree, not including his 2022 win against McVay himself.
- Since Andy Reid handed him the Chiefs’ defensive reins in 2019, Spagnuolo is 3-1 against Taylor (wins in 2021, 2023 and 2024, and a loss in the 2021 AFC championship game), 1-0 against O’Connell (2023), 1-2 against LaFleur (2021 win, losses in 2019 and 2023), 1-0 against Atlanta’s Zac Robinson (2024) and 1-0 against Coen (2024).
9-Trend time
Andy Reid is 7-0 against Jacksonville as head coach of the Chiefs, and 8-2 overall in his head-coaching career. Kansas City has won eight consecutive games against Jacksonville, including postseason.
10-Rookie Road
Left tackle Josh Simmons was 3 years old the last time Reid lost to the Jaguars, Oct. 29, 2006, as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
11-And last but not least
Jacksonville has started a season 3-1 or better for only the second time over the past 15 seasons. The Chiefs have been 3-1 or better in three of the past four years – all except 2025.
Your best one-stop choice for information and breaking news from Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your prediction for Monday’s Chiefs-Jaguars game by visiting our Facebook page (here).