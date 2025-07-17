Chiefs' Mahomes, Pacheco, Rice Respected in Recent Tier Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense over the past two seasons has been good enough to win the Super Bowl, but last year, the football gods gave the Chiefs a ton of problems to work through. Losing Rashee Rice for the full season following Week 4 and not having consistency from Isiah Pacheco hurt their offensive outlook.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did all he could to be the glue that held the offense together. With rookie Xavier Worthy being thrown into the wide receiver 1 position following Rice's injury, and a declining Travis Kelce, some would call it very impressive that the Chiefs made it as far as they did last season.
However, through recent history, NFL fans know how dangerous the Chiefs can be on offense. When Rice is healthy, he has only proved to be one of the top rising wide receivers the game has seen. As well as Pacheco. When he's healthy, the production has been apparent.
With the trio set to be on the offense again this season, it is Mahomes' job, as well as the rest of the Chiefs, to remind everyone that it's foolish to doubt a team that has been at the top of the AFC for three seasons.
In a recent tier ranking created by CBS Sports' Jared Dubin, he put each NFL franchise into a category of how well the offensive trio of the quarterback, running back, and WR1 should play for the 2025 season. The Chiefs landed in spot five, as Mahomes, Pacheco, and Rice hold their own in the rankings.
"This is the lowest the Chiefs have ranked since Mahomes' first season as the starter. They were ninth prior to his debut, and have since checked in second, first, first, second, fourth, second, and first before falling to fifth this season," Dubin wrote.
"If you ask me, it's too low. People are ascribing a drop-off to the team that, in my opinion, was caused by offensive line play and injuries (to both Pacheco and the entire wide receiver corps). I think we see Kansas City get back to it this season and jump back near the top of the rankings a year from now."
