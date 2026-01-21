Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Share Excitement for Chiefs Bringing Back Eric Bieniemy

The Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to the coaching staff in the 2026 season. Eric Bieniemy was hired as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator on Wednesday, a role he held with the team from 2018 to ’22. The Chiefs won two of their four Super Bowl titles in that span with Bieniemy.

Notably, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the same season in which Bieniemy was promoted to OC (he previously worked as the team’s running backs coach from 2013 to ’17). Mahomes is coming off of arguably the worst season in his career, which ended prematurely with a torn ACL. The Chiefs didn’t make the playoffs for the first time since ‘14.

Bringing Bieniemy back to the coaching staff might be the spark Mahomes and Kansas City need to bounce back in 2026.

Mahomes posted a picture of himself and Bieniemy to his Instagram story on Wednesday with muscle flexing emojis to show how excited he is to have the OC back in Kansas City.

Think a picture is worth .. well you know how QB1 Patrick Mahomes feels about an Eric Bieniemy hire. #Chiefs



Pic: IG/Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/kCk4xhjzcZ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2026

Travis Kelce, who is potentially retiring this offseason, shared his excitement about Bieniemy’s return on his podcast New Heights this week.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable, growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it’s gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

We’ll see whether Kelce opts to work with Bieniemy again in the 2026 season as he nears a retirement decision.

Since leaving the Chiefs after the 2022 season, Bieniemy first was named the assistant head coach and OC of the Commanders, where he stayed for one season. In ‘24, he returned to college football to serve as UCLA’s assistant head coach and OC (he previously worked for the Bruins from 2003 to ’05). In ‘25, Bieniemy came back to the NFL to work as the Bears’ running backs coach.

