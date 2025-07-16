Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Will Turn Heads This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one of their biggest offensive weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in 2025. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is set to return for the Chiefs this season, as head coach Andy Reid revealed he will be a full participant in training camp.
Rice has been stellar when he's been on the field for the Chiefs. In two seasons played, Rice has collected 1,226 receiving yards and has scored nine touchdowns. Given that the Chiefs are looking to be more explosive on offense in 2025 compared to how they were in 2024, Rice is the perfect player to help that cause.
Mahomes and Coach Reid have already been in discussions about taking more chances on the deep ball in 2025, something that could elevate the way the Chiefs' offense is viewed by their opponents. Rice has the longest reception of his career recorded at 67 yards, so Mahomes knows he will be up for the job.
If his return doesn't turn enough heads right away, heads will begin to turn throughout the season. Rice has been projected by many to have a breakout season for the Chiefs this season. With the expectations of him becoming the main wide receiving option, the pressure will be immense for Rice.
Not only is a ton riding on Rice to perform in year three for the Chiefs, but it also rides on if he has a future with the franchise. With his trial date set for the first month of 2026 for his off-the-field troubles, Rice needs to perform and turn the heads of many within the organization to potentially earn a future contract extension with the franchise that drafted him.
The best way that Rice can turn the heads of several this season is by picking up where he left off. Through four games last season before his season-ending injury, Rice collected 288 receiving yards and was on pace to be one of the best receiving options in the entire National Football League.
Chiefs training camp begins on July 21 with the first practice set for the following day. All eyes will be on Rice, especially as he continues to recover from his LCL injury. If Rice stays healthy during training camp and throughout the season, many will be talking about how good Rice is when the regular season is over and done with.
