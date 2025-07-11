Which Chiefs WR Deserves to Lead the Team in 2025?
Over the last three seasons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the bread and butter for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce has led the franchise in receiving yards for three straight seasons, but with regression in Kelce's game, who will take their place in the driver's seat?
Kelce may have enough left in the tank to play another full season for the Chiefs, but when looking at the regression that has been shown in his play the last two seasons, it may be time for Mahomes to find a new favorite target in the receiving room. Someone who can build chemistry with the Chiefs quarterback long after Kelce has hung up the cleats.
The Chiefs have several options for players who could do just that. The three biggest are Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and 2025 NFL Draft fourth-round pick, Jalen Royals. With Rice returning from injury, Worthy entering year two, and Royals looking to prove his worth, it could easily be seen this season.
As revealed by head coach Andy Reid, Rice will be ready to go for Chiefs training camp. This should only motivate the young wide receiver to become the star wide receiver he was on pace to be last season before his injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Rice has shown that his speed and natural ability to play football are some of the biggest assets that the Chiefs have in 2025. So long as he stays healthy, Rice could be a prime option to lead the franchise in receiving yards this season.
Worthy, while having been discussed to be the punt returner for the Chiefs this season, is looking to build on the season he had last year. While it took a second for him to find his footing as the primary wide receiver following Rice's injury, Worthy showed nice progression down the line last season.
While Worthy could be an option, he and Royals are likely to be the supporting cast to Rice's main role in the spotlight. It depends though. Perhaps one of the three take a giant leap forward in training camp and force Coach Reid's hand in revolving the offensive plan around one player.
