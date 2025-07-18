Chiefs' Back Named Shocking Cut Candidate
Every NFL roster consists of 53 players, the top guys within the organization. From waiver signings to the practice squad, there's always going to be competition for those last few spots on the roster. This ultimately means that cuts and releases will always have to be made, no matter how talented the players may be.
Not every player will make the team and will have to find their way on the open market. Although their current teams don't have use for them at the moment, there's still a chance they can find space on any of the other 31 teams in the league.
Whether it be finances, space, or a matter of scheme, there are plenty of reasons as to why a team might move on from players. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it's no different.
"Pro Football and Sports Network" recently listed a surprising cut candidate for the Chiefs: running back Kareem Hunt.
"When Isiah Pacheco got hurt, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kareem Hunt off the street and immediately thrust him into a 200-carry season," said PFSN analyst Jacob Infante. "However, out of the 23 running backs with 200 carries or more, Hunt had the fewest yards per carry at just 3.6.
"The Chiefs brought Hunt back, but Pacheco also returns from injury. They signed Elijah Mitchell in free agency, and they took a seventh-round flier on Brashard Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunt had a massive workload in 2024, but he wasn’t all that efficient with it. He could be a cut candidate if Kansas City thinks their other backs bring more to the table."
Hunt was brought in to help relieve some of the backfield duties after star RB Isiah went down to injury. While he wasn't exactly the most efficient back, he definitely made an impact for the Chiefs.
However, the Chiefs now find themselves in a predicament. With the new free agent signing of former San Francisco 49er Elijah Mitchell, along with Pacheco returning from injury for the upcoming season, the backfield is already crowded as it is.
Between the three, it would make the most sense that Hunt would be the first to go. While this doesn't mean that Hunt will be let go anytime soon, it'll be an interesting story to follow.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.