Chiefs Running Backs Must Envision Upgrading in Offseason

Throughout Andy Reid's tenure as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, he has had his fair share of talented running backs.

There was Jamaal Charles at the beginning of Reid's tenure, one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL during his time in the league. When first drafted in 2017, Kareem Hunt was a budding superstar in the making before legal troubles cost him almost everything, later returning to the franchise in recent seasons. Damien Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire all flashed their capabilities, as has Isiah Pacheco.

However, the Chiefs are likely to clean house at running back this offseason after the run game inconsistencies from 2024 lingered significantly in 2025 as Kansas City missed the playoffs with 11 losses on the campaign. This season is the time to finally address the position with a premier talent.

The Chiefs run game needs help

The Chiefs finished the 2025 season with a bottom-10 rushing offense in yards per game. Some of the other advanced statistics will show you an upper-half run game, but that is in team totality. Pacheco lacked consistency unless the Chiefs were playing under center, as his vision would prove mediocre out of the shotgun.

Hunt added the physical element, but the explosiveness he came into the league with is gone. He was unable to add juice to a room that needed it. Then, rookie Brashard Smith gave us flashes of an ultra-productive tailback with excellent scatback ability to be an explosive change-of-pace, but that wasn't enough, especially with an offensive line capable of generating ample movement at the line of scrimmage.

That is why the Chiefs must consider drafting or signing a premier running back talent to bolster the productivity and efficiency of their run game. There will be several potential options in free agency, including Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, and Kenneth Gainwell, all of who would be featured runners in the offense this upcoming season.

With the No. 9 overall selection in the draft, Kansas City is in a perfect position to select Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, arguably the best tailback in college football this past season, and a player I recently wrote a scouting report on for the draft. There will be plenty of options for general manager Brett Veach to choose from in both markets, and they'll need specific backs, whether it is a workhorse, east/west, north/south, or pure No. 2 runner that can add value one way or another.

