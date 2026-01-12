Running Backs Chiefs Could Target in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense in 2025 was held back by the rushing attack, as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt combined for 1,073 yards on 281 carries (3.8 yards per carry). Patrick Mahomes finished third on the team in rushing with 422 yards on 64 attempts. That is all you need to know to see how inept Kansas City's run game was this past season.

With the aforementioned running backs entering free agency, Brashard Smith is the only running back heading into next season on the Chiefs' roster. Obviously, Kansas City will need to bolster the backfield in the coming months via the draft and/or free agency.

Here are a couple of running backs the Chiefs could target in this year's free agency class. Because Kansas City is $58.1 million over the cap, it cannot afford the likes of Breece Hall, Travis Étienne Jr., and Kenneth Walker III.

Rico Dowdle

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old running back has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in the last two seasons, with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and the Carolina Panthers this past season. Despite finishing with 1,079 rushing yards in 2024, Dowdle's market was sparse, and he signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Panthers last offseason.

Dowdle was not featured much in the first four weeks of the season, totaling 83 rushing yards on 28 attempts, as Chuba Hubbard was the lead back in Carolina's offense. However, in Week 5, head coach Dave Canales gave Dowdle a three-down workload, which resulted in 206 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 attempts for the veteran running back.

The fourth-year running back would produce two more games with at least 130 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, his involvement in the offense slowly dwindled as the season progressed, which could lead to another low payday for Dowdle.

J.K. Dobbins

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dobbins is another example of a running back resurgence. The 27-year-old running back has battled through multiple season-ending injuries in his career, and because of that, he was forced to settle for a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Denver Broncos last offseason.

In 10 games, Dobbins took 153 carries for 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but suffered a ligament injury in his foot, which required season-ending surgery.

The 2020 second-round pick could be a bargain in free agency once again, and the Chiefs should explore signing the veteran running back to a cheap one-year deal.

