One Chiefs Rookie That is Getting First Team Reps
The Kansas City Chiefs recognized a significant challenge on the defensive side when they lost several key players to free agency from last year's roster. However, they were prepared and had a strategy in place. During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs focused on acquiring defensive players in the early and middle rounds. This strategy reflects their belief that incorporating young talent will improve the defense this season.
The Chiefs will put the trust in their young, talented players this season. It is not the first time that the Chiefs are doing something like this, going into a new season. They have done it before and have been successful at it.
The Chiefs are making something clear as they kicked off training camp this week. The Chiefs' defense was good last season. They were the unit of the team that was the best last season. But this offseason, there were a lot of key players who left the team. And entering this season, the Chiefs will be young in a lot of different areas on the defensive side of the ball.
Even with the Chiefs being young on the defensive side of the ball, they have made it clear in training camp that they want to have a good defense once again. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is not backing down on his defense. He is the best defensive coordinator in the National Football League, and he is not going to expect any different because he has young talent on his defense.
One player that is already seeing first team reps on the defensive side of the ball is defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott was taken in the second round of the 2025 Draft.
Norman-Lott is ready for whatever the Chiefs have in store for him, but he knows that he is going to have to work hard and study if he wants to get more work with the first team.
“Sleep and studying,” said Norman-Lott . “There’s no more time for nothing else.”
If he comes to show that he can be a problem on the defensive side of the ball, do not be surprised if the Chiefs have him starting when the season begins.
