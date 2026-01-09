Why Losing Joe Cullen Would Hurt Chiefs in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Steve Spagnuolo might not be the only defensive coach Andy Reid needs to replace.

A day after Spagnuolo interviewed for the head-coach role with the Titans, one of his top assistants has interviewed for a defensive-coordinator vacancy.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.

Joe Cullen, Kansas City’s one-of-a-kind defensive line coach, interviewed with Washington on Friday. Dan Quinn is seeking a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Whitt on Tuesday.

Cullen, 58, is one of the league’s best defensive-front specialists. Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator during the disastrous Urban Meyer season in 2021, Cullen joined Spagnuolo and the Chiefs in 2022 and promptly helped them to three consecutive Super Bowls.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Fantastic NFL reputation

Now in his fourth decade as a coach, Cullen built his reputation with the Lions, Jaguars and Ravens, helping to construct some of the league’s best defenses in terms of defending the run and rushing the passer.

His primary pupil in Kansas City, All-Pro Chris Jones, posted 26 combined sacks in his first two seasons under Cullen. Jones also led the team with seven sacks in 2025 and ranks among the NFL’s leading defensive tackles in that category since Cullen’s arrival.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Cullen also is responsible for the emergence of George Karlaftis, who entered the league in Cullen’s first season as Chiefs line coach, 2022. Karlaftis, who signed a four-year, $93 million extension prior to the 2025 season, has 30½ career sacks.

Should Cullen leave for Washington, his loss could be felt most among the younger defensive linemen. The Chiefs drafted a pair of them in the first three rounds last April, Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte. Both benefited significantly from Cullen’s tutelage, especially Norman-Lott prior to his season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Young Chiefs would be most affected

“Yeah, so we had a pretty good thing going before our young guy got banged up in there,” Andy Reid said Monday, referring to Norman-Lott, “as far as him coming on and being able to rush the passer. He gave us a little flexibility in there. But we need those couple of young guys just to continue to grow, and I think we will have a chance to be pretty good in there.

“You're always looking to improve though both lines, and you want to make sure those are strong for you.”

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Cullen has been strong for the Chiefs. Spagnuolo has delegated the run-game responsibility to Cullen and he’s delivered. In 2025, Kansas City allowed only two 100-yard rushers all season, tied for eighth in the league. The Chiefs ranked ninth in the league (105.7 yards per game) in rushing defense.

