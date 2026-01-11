Why Chiefs Could Replace Steve Spagnuolo

The 2025-2026 regular season for the Kansas City Chiefs will be a forgettable one.

After three consecutive seasons of Super Bowl appearances that included two Lombardi Trophies, the Chiefs' roster fell apart, whether it was the inability to win close games (1-9 in one-score games) or inconsistencies in a variety of areas, finishing 6-11 for their first losing record since 2012, the year before head coach Andy Reid became the head coach.

One of the areas that collapsed for the Chiefs this season was their defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. There are plenty of issues on the defensive side of the ball, and some of them could be directed at Spagnuolo. The possibility of an exit from Kansas City is not out of the question.

Why the Chiefs could move on from "Spags"

It's hard to underrate the impact that Spagnuolo has had on the Chiefs and their defense for the last several seasons. Early in the Chiefs' reign of power, their defense was inconsistent with veterans across the board, but a youth movement took over in the 2022 season, aided by the swell coaching from a veteran defensive coordinator who had become one of the best in the game at disguising coverage shells both pre- and post-snap and unique blitzes that caught opposing offenses off guard.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs didn't evolve, and one would argue that Spagnuolo didn't either, especially with the talent on all three levels. Outside of George Karlaftis and the great Chris Jones, Kansas City lacked quick-winning pass rushers and players who could consistently generate penetration. The linebackers were steady but not world-beaters, and the secondary seemed to fade this season at cornerback.

Some of this is preference in play style by Spagnuolo, and it could be regarded as stubbornness toward a lack of evolution on a defense that requires it, potentially a correlation to the head coach, who also must evolve his system on the offensive side of the ball. Yet, Spagnuolo has proven that he is deserving of another season and the benefit of the doubt, though it wouldn't be surprising if one eight teams looking for a head coach choose add him as their guy, a change would be a must anyway.

Spagnuolo has been a key reason for the Chiefs' success over the last few years. I don't envision him moving on, whether out of a mutual decision or hired away as a head coach, but it is time for him to evolve and help general manager Brett Veach bring in talent that can turn Kansas City into a formidable defense once more.