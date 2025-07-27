Analyst Makes Bold Chiefs Return Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have a solid team going into the 2025 campaign. After all, they are the team to beat in the AFC until proven otherwise, and seeing how training camp started for the Chiefs, things are pointing in the right direction for more success this season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a ton of wide receiving options to throw the ball to this year. Whether it be Xavier Worthy in his second year in the NFL or a healthy Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs are hopeful that the offense can be explosive for the entire season ahead.
Mahomes knows what an explosive offense with him at the quarterback position looks like. Take a look back at the beginning seasons of Mahomes' career and how confidently he targeted his receivers. One of his favorite receiving options still remains on the roster in tight end Travis Kelce.
However, one wide receiver who found success in Kansas City with Mahomes is no longer donning the Chiefs uniform, that being Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins. Analyst Nick Wright made a massive prediction that would have Hill and Mahomes reunite in the future.
"I'm very excited to see Tyreek Hill wearing a Chiefs uniform in 2026," Wright said on What's Wright? with Nick Wright. "Tyreek and Kelce riding off into the sunset together? I think that's what's going to happen."
There are two possible ways that a Hill-Chiefs reunion would work, one of which would make Wright's prediction come true.
Option 1: Kelce Doesn't Retire
Speculation this offseason was that Kelce was going to retire following his down year in 2024. However, with a slimmer frame and positive comments from both his teammates and coaches, Kelce might not hang up the cleats following this season, which would allow Hill to play alongside Kelce at least one more time.
Kelce and Hill are two of the most dynamic receivers that the Chiefs have had in recent history. When the two have been on the same roster, they've gotten the bulk of the work; just check out these statistics with them on the same team.
- 2017: Hill, 1,183 receiving yards. Kelce, 1,038 receiving yards.
- 2018: Hill, 1,479 receiving yards. Kelce, 1,336 receiving yards.
- 2019: Hill, 860 receiving yards. Kelce, 1,229 receiving yards.
- 2020: Hill, 1,276 receiving yards. Kelce, 1,416 receiving yards.
- 2021: Hill, 1,239 receiving yards. Kelce, 1,125 receiving yards.
Option 2: 2025s Explosiveness Resemble 2024s Explosiveness
If the Chiefs have the same amount of success on the deep ball this season as they did last season, it might be time for the offense to get a shake-up. Depending on when Rashee Rice returns to the franchise, and if he returns to form, it might not be needed for Hill to return to Kansas City after all.
