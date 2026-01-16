Why Chiefs Shouldn't Entertain Tyreek Hill Reunion

The Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to bolster their offensive arsenal this offseason.



Travis Kelce is considering retirement after a miserable 2025 season, and even if he returns, he's not nearly the same threat as he used to be for Patrick Mahomes. Marquise Brown is a free agent, one that the Chiefs probably can't afford to bring back. Xavier Worthy hasn't panned out the way Kansas City hoped when they traded up to select him 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.



Chiefs shouldn't be interested in a reunion with Tyreek Hill



The Kansas City Chiefs' aerial attack just hasn't had the same juice it did in the early dynasty, when Tyreek Hill was consistently making game-breaking plays on downfield connections with Patrick Mahomes. The franchise has tried to reignite that high-octane approach with players like Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, but no one has gotten close to the elite deep threat that Hill was in KC.



Since the Chiefs traded him away, Hill has proven that he can be a game-changer even without Mahomes throwing him the ball. He was the primary driving force behind the Miami Dolphins' historic offense back in 2023. Now, things have fallen apart in South Beach, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa regressing severely following a flurry of injuries and concussions and Head Coach Mike McDaniel getting the boot after the Fins' 7-10 finish this season.



Miami is headed for a rebuild, and Hill could be the next casualty of the crumbled empire. The Dolphins could save over $23 million in cap space this offseason by releasing him. It seemed like he and the team were headed for a divorce even before McDaniel was fired, anyway. Even if Miami cuts him, though, the Chiefs shouldn't be interested.



For one, Hill suffered a devastating, season-ending leg injury this past season, when he dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments in the process, including his ACL. There's no guarantee that a player so reliant on top-end speed will be the same after something like that. Secondly, the Chiefs already have plenty of off-field drama to deal with due to Rashee Rice. They don't need to go out on a limb to bring Hill and his baggage back to KC in hopes of sparking a new dynastic run.

