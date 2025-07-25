Big Take Away From First Week of Chiefs Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs want to improve their offense next season. The Chiefs are gearing up to do that. They have the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, and they have the best head coach in the NFL in Andy Reid. Anytime you have those two on your team, you have a great chance to be successful. And they want to be better next season for the team as well.
The offense is going to have to be better if the Chiefs want to reach another Super Bowl and win it. The Chiefs know what it takes, and they know if they play like last season, they are going to have the same result as they did last season. The Chiefs are playing to win a Super Bowl. Anything else will be considered a failure for the Chiefs.
A big part of the offense in 2025 is going to fall on the Chiefs' wide receivers. That is a position group that took a lot of criticism last season because they did not play well. That group also had a lot of injuries they had to deal with, but this season, a lot of receivers are back.
One important wide receiver is going to be Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a good rookie season but is now expected to have a bigger role in the Chiefs' offense. He is taking all the opportunities this year and is showing what he can do in training camp and how he has gotten better from last season.
"Worthy already had a deep ball come his way during Tuesday's Chiefs practice and hauled in the pass fromPatrick Mahomes. On Thursday, the Chiefs' second-year wideout pulled it off again, adjusting his route to haul in a deep ball from Mahomes -- his second in three practices (per the Chiefs website)," said Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.
"The Chiefs have been focusing on stretching the field during training camp, looking for Worthy and Hollywood Brown on deep patterns and making the offense more vertical."
"Worthy had a deep touchdown catch late in the Super Bowl blowout loss to the Eagles, and had 50 catches for 572 yards and five touchdowns in his final eight games. The Chiefs are banking on Worthy to take a big leap in Year 2."
