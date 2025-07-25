What Role Should Travis Kelce Have in 2025?
Kansas City Chiefs training camp got underway on Monday, which only means that football is right around the corner. One positive sign going into the new training camp is that veteran tight end Travis Kelce is slim and healthy as he embarks on what could be his final season in the National Football League.
Kelce has been the topic of the offseason for the Chiefs, as several thought that he would hang up the cleats following his 2024 performance. Kelce hasn't played the same in a few seasons, as he has continued to decline in receiving yards and touchdowns since the 2022 campaign.
With the retirement rumors laid to rest, Kelce aims to make this training camp count for himself, as he looks to prove he still has what it takes to compete with the best of the best. However, with a decline in his production over the last two seasons, some are asking, "How large of a role should Kelce have in 2025?"
As we know, the plan is for Kelce to be used more of the same compared to last season, which head coach Andy Reid revealed earlier this offseason. Kelce has been the primary target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the years, but debates have begun on whether it's time to pass the baton to someone else.
ESPN analysts Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Louis Riddick, and Kimberley A. Martin all made their takes known on the latest episode of ESPN's First Take.
"I think they don't need Travis Kelce of old. Like, every year, the Chiefs offense sort of retools and they find new ways to win. I think him on the field is paramount, but you don't need every throw to go to Travis Kelce," Martin said.
"I don't think that they can win with him having a small role. Smaller, which is Okay. But I think situationally, he has to be huge. It has to be. It has to be big on third down. It has to be big in the red area. It has to be big in the fourth quarter. It has to be big in two point in two-minute situations," Riddick rebutted.
"I'm going to expect him to come back with a little purpose, little chip on his shoulder, and a good performance," Mad Dog said.
So what's your take? How large of a role should Kelce have in 2025 for the Kansas City Chiefs?
