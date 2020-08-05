Arrowhead Report
Albert Wilson, Jordan Lucas Latest Former Chiefs to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Joshua Brisco

Two days after former Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas opted out of the 2020 NFL season, former Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has also stepped away from the league for the upcoming year.

Wilson, who left the Chiefs for Miami in the 2018 offseason, has had an eventful 2020 offseason with the Dolphins. Alain Poupart of AllDolphins notes that Wilson "took a massive pay cut to remain with the Dolphins in 2020, going from a salary in excess of $9 million to one at about $3 million."

Now, Wilson's contract will toll over to the 2021 season as he won't take the field in 2020. Wilson officially made his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

"I've decided to opt out this 2020 season," Wilson wrote. "It was [a] very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game[,] it's always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit. I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support them 100% [throughout] this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again. 1 love."

Former Chiefs and current Chicago Bears safety Jordan Lucas opted out on Monday, joining former Chiefs and current Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and former wide receiver and special teams specialist De'Anthony Thomas, who is currently with the Baltimore Ravens.

These former Chiefs join Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams as current and former members of the team to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

