The Miami Dolphins wide receiver corps was perhaps the least unchanged position since the end of last season, but what once was a deep group now has taken some hits.

Albert Wilson announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he was opting out, making him the second Dolphins wide receiver in two days to make that decision.

He followed Allen Hurns, who became Tuesday the first Dolphins player to opt out because of COVID-19.

"Not an easy decision to make," Wilson tweeted. "I've decided to opt out this 2020 season. It was a very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it's always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I choose to put my family in the best situation I see fit.

"I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support them 100% throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again. 1 love."

We should remember that Wilson took a massive pay cut to remain with the Dolphins in 2020, going from a salary in excess of $9 million to one at about $3 million.

Wilson played 13 games with four starts in 2019, which was his second season with the Dolphins. After working his way back from his October 2018 hip injury, Wilson became a factor down the stretch.

He finished 2019 with 43 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 45 yards and a score, with a long of 28 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson was a likely front-runner to start as the slot receiver, a position where Hurns also can contribute.

Without Wilson and Hurns, the Dolphins wide receiver corps now includes projected starters DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, as well as Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, 2019 Seahawks fourth-round pick Gary Jennings, Mack Hollins, as well as rookie free agents Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole.

The possibility certainly exists that the Dolphins could scour the waiver wire to see if there's a veteran available who could help them because what once was a deep position no longer is.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out of the 2020 season because of concerns involving COVID-19.

Under terms of the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, the contracts of Wilson and Hurns will toll to 2021 and he will get a $150,000 stipend, which will be considered an advance. Players considered "high-risk" get a $350,000 stipend that is not considered an advance.

