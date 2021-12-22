Chiefs Activate Josh Gordon, Place Mike Remmers on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Chiefs have a sole player going on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon after being free of positive tests earlier in the day.

After it was reported on Wednesday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs had zero new positive COVID-19 tests, it turns out that things changed throughout the day. Per Field Yates of ESPN, offensive tackle Mike Remmers was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who tested positive last week, is no longer in protocol and has rejoined the team. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was also activated and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is back at practice as well.

Because Remmers is still on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury, he doesn't count against the Chiefs' total amount of players available to play on game days. The 32-year-old swing tackle was placed on IR on November 13 and has yet to be activated as a result.

With stars like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill still on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Gordon is a welcomed addition back into the fold for the Chiefs. He has yet to break out in a major way on offense, but having another healthy receiving option is a plus as the team prepares for a Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke about the club's COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, and Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report recapped some of the highlights:

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the team's outbreak of COVID-19 cases when speaking to the media on Wednesday, but there was good news to be found for the Chiefs as well. "Everybody that was here practiced," Reid began. "Obviously we have a little bit of the COVID thing going around and some guys are in the protocol for that, which we understand. It's league-wide. We get it." When asked about the team's current loss of their top two pass-catchers, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, Reid said the answer for the team was a matter of being prepared for what happens next. "We've gone through this for two years now, so anything's possible and we get it," Reid said. "The next guy's gotta be ready to go."

Under the NFL's new return-to-play protocols, vaccinated players have a bit of an easier route to being activated. Unvaccinated players, such as kicker Harrison Butker, are still subject to the league's required 10-day quarantine. As Remmers finds himself on both the IR and the COVID-19 lists, the Chiefs will continue to look for low or nonexistent positive test totals as Sunday draws nearer.