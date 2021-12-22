Skip to main content
    Report: Chiefs Have No New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

    The Chiefs get some positive news a day after placing several players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    Just a day after placing multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs have some good news. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has no new positive cases to report as of Wednesday morning.

    On Tuesday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Nick Bolton, right tackle Lucas Niang, offensive lineman Kyle Long, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All seven players tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by Field Yates of ESPN. On Monday, tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker were added to the list.

    Ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, multiple others were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well. This group included wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report recently broke down what all of these recent developments could mean for the Chiefs, and he also provided a summary of the NFL's new return-to-play protocols in regards to COVID from Wilton Jackson on SI.com:

    On Thursday, the NFL announced that vaccinated players and staff who are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours can return as soon as the day after their initial positive test from one of the league‘s three options outlined in the memo.

    Players can receive two PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold values of 35 or greater. Secondly, a player or team staff member can receive one PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart.

    Thirdly, a player of staff member can receive two negative Mesa test results that may be taken concurrently but must be two separate swabs.

    Read More

    This story is being updated.

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

