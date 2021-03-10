GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Awarded Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL has announced the Kansas City Chiefs have been awarded two compensatory picks in this year's draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been awarded two compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft as announced by the league today.

As anticipated, Kansas City received a fourth-round pick for cornerback Kendall Fuller’s contract with the Washington Football Team and a fifth-round pick for Emmanuel Ogbah’s signing with the Miami Dolphins last season.

The two compensatory picks give the Chiefs eight total picks heading into this year's draft. Kansas City will not have their sixth-round pick this season as they traded it away last year for 2020 seventh-round selection cornerback BoPete Keyes.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has done a solid job of finding contributing talent in the middle rounds in his past drafts. This past season, the fourth-round selection of Louisiana Tech defensive back L'Jaruius Sneed was arguably the biggest steal of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Veach also selected Michigan EDGE Mike Danna in the fifth round, who played in 13 games his rookie season. In 2019, Veach was able to find several contributors in the late rounds including cornerback Rashad Fenton and guard Nick Allegretti in rounds six and seven, respectively. With this year's draft on the horizon, there is plenty of talent in the mid-rounds for the Chiefs to find. 

In the fourth round, EDGE rushers such as Houston's Payton Turner and Norther Iowa's Elerson Smith could be available while wide receivers like Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe, Florida State's Tamorrion Terry and North Carolina's Dazz Newsome would all be fine picks. Mizzou safety Tyree Gillespie and LSU safety Jacoby Stevens could be solid foresight picks for Kansas City when it comes to the secondary.

The fifth round is also full of prospects with promise. Notre Dame EDGE Daelin Hayes is one of our favorites in the Roughing the Kicker Mock Draft and would be a solid selection with the pick. Other names to watch include Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble, Ohio State EDGE Jonathan Cooper and Grambling State IOL David Moore.

