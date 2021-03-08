GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
The Chiefs Should Make Tommy Tremble Their Backup Tight End

Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble brings a great balance of both instant impact and long-term potential. He'd be a perfect fit with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tommy Tremble - TE, Notre Dame

By the numbers:

6'4", 248 pounds.

2020: 19 receptions for 218 yards in 10 games played.

Positives:

Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble is easily one of the best blocking tight ends in this year's class. He explodes off the snap, embraces contact and looks to take the opponent out of the play. Matching his get-off with good strength but also the ability to move well in the open field, he's able to take on just about any assignment in the run game. 

Tremble is a great fit in the modern NFL, as teams have continued to stray from using fullbacks. He's an ideal candidate for the H-back role as someone who plays a physical brand of football, is agile and routinely finishes plays. As a receiver, Tremble is raw but has potential. He finds soft spots in zones and his athleticism is above-average for the position. Combine that with reliable hands, and there's a solid foundation for a productive pass-catching target.

Negatives:

While Tremble isn't a poor receiving tight end, he was underutilized in college. Used primarily as a blocker, he was never a focal point of Notre Dame's passing attack. He will be far from a finished product early in his NFL career. His route-running needs refinement before he's ready to accept a larger role.

Based on the limited opportunities he saw in college, Tremble didn't appear to be very dynamic after the catch. "Wiggle" is a term commonly used for tight ends who are slippery and consistently pick up additional yardage and unfortunately, he doesn't have a ton of it. As a good athlete, he's expected to be more of a problem with the ball in his hands. Teams that draft Tremble will be banking on what he could be as a receiver rather than what he is right now. 

How Tremble fits with the Chiefs:

The backup tight end spot is a position of need for the Chiefs. With fullback Anthony Sherman announcing his retirement, fullback snaps are also up for grabs. Tremble could solve both problems as an H-back or in-line blocker depending on the situation. Additionally, he has serious upside as a target for Patrick Mahomes. Learning from the NFL's best tight end in Travis Kelce would likely do a great deal of good for Tremble, who can make an impact in at least one way from day one.

Final Thoughts:

In terms of backup tight ends for the Chiefs — both via free agency and the draft — Tremble should be near the top of the list. He offers tremendous value as a blocker and his athleticism offers hope for his long-term career trajectory. While he may not have the star ceiling of a Brevin Jordan and certainly isn't as flashy, Tremble makes great sense for a team like the Chiefs. He grades out as a third-round pick capable of making his presence felt immediately.

