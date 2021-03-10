Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 5.0

In the final week before the NFL's new league year, see who Roughing the Kicker has the Kansas City Chiefs taking in all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mock draft season keeps chugging along as we are a week away from the opening of free agency and the NFL's new league year. We put a bow on our pre-free agency simulations with this week's Roughing the Kicker Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft 5.0.

As always, Arrowhead Report draft analyst Jordan Foote joined me as we created and broke down the mock on today's episode.

For our mock draft, we partnered with NFL Mock Draft Database and its 2021 mock draft simulator. As for draft settings, we used the recommended realistic setting with strict trading.

Some familiar names might show up in the fifth edition of our 2021 Roughing the Kicker Chiefs mock draft. For more in-depth thought processes on the picks, go listen to the podcast where we give a comprehensive breakdown of each selection.

Round 1, Pick 31: Liam Eichenberg - OT, Notre Dame

When it comes to Liam Eichenberg, some may think the right move would be trading back here, but I see no problems taking him at No. 31. Eichenberg touts a strong 6-foot-6, 302-pound frame and league-ready skills, likely leading to a solid and lengthy NFL career. He plays much bigger than others at his position that measure bigger than him. Eichenberg showcased his power during his career at Notre Dame and was a cornerstone in the Fighting Irish's success this year. While Eichenberg is a fine athlete for an offensive lineman, his football IQ makes up for his lack of athleticism in some areas.

Round 2, Pick 63: Landon Dickerson - IOL, Alabama

Just one week ago, Landon Dickerson was our first-round selection, but with his availability at No. 63, it was nearly impossible to pass up. As I mentioned last week, when healthy, Dickerson is a top-20 player in the draft. His stock has fallen because of his troubling injury history. While we took Dickerson at No. 31 last week, this is closer to where he would likely go, maybe a little lower than expected. If Dickerson is there at 63, the talent is too good to pass up. Pairing him with Eichenberg in Rounds 1 and 2 would be one of the best offensive line combinations in the draft.

Round 3, Pick 95: Paris Ford - S, Pittsburgh

Paris Ford has seen his stock start to decline in recent weeks, but with Pitt's Pro Day March 17, he could be on the rise again. In our Mock Draft 2.0, we selected Ford at No. 63, but having him fall to No. 95 is a steal for Kansas City. With the safety position not a pressing need yet for the Chiefs, selecting a safety in the third round to play minimal snaps and learn defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system wouldn't be the worst plan in the world.

Round 4, Pick 127: Tamorrion Terry - WR, Florida State

When diving through our mock draft archives, I was actually quite surprised we hadn't selected Tamorrion Terry yet. Terry possesses a first-round skill set but a troublesome 2020, including a knee injury, drove his stock down. He has the physical traits to be a solid X-wide receiver with a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame. Terry showcased an ability to overpower man coverage and collect yards after the catch. His tape has drawn comparisons to Marquez Valdes-Scantling according to NFL Network's Lance Zierlein.

Round 5, Pick 159: Daelin Hayes - EDGE, Notre Dame

While we try to avoid repeat picks for the most part, Daelin Hayes has been our most-selected player. Not only is this Hayes' third selection to our mock draft, but it's also his third time at pick No. 159. Hayes provides great upside for the Chiefs as a fifth-round pick with a high floor. You know what you're going to get with him and he has the physical traits to build on. If Hayes is available at this position, it would be a solid pick for all involved.

Round 7, Pick 223: Josh Palmer - WR, Tennessee

Josh Palmer is another big-bodied wideout that has the potential to be a strong X-receiver at the next level. Palmer had a strong showing during the week at the Reese's Senior Bowl and even hauled in a touchdown pass during the game. Palmer comes in an inch shorter than Terry at 6-foot-2 but has him beat in weight as the 21-year-old is listed at 209 lbs by the team. Palmer's appearance at the Senior Bowl has certainly put people on notice. With the Chiefs' love of drafting players who attend the Senior Bowl, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Palmer end up in Kansas City as a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent.

