Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

BREAKING: Chiefs re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland

Joshua Brisco

After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to Run It Back. This time, signing CB Bashaud Breeland to a one-year $4.5 million deal.

The Chiefs' strategy for the 2020 offseason is clear: win another Super Bowl with the same roster that did it last year. Now, after freeing up $5 million in salary cap space with the restructuring of WR Sammy Watkins' contract, the Chiefs have spent $4.5 million of that savings on Breeland, who can stabilize the top end of their previously shallow cornerback group.

Breeland joined the Chiefs last offseason on a one-year deal after visiting the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri the year before, then signing with the Green Bay Packers. It's another one-year deal for Breeland, which became an increasingly more plausible outcome as Breeland's free agency market seemed to be weaker than expected.

The Chiefs have now likely spent just about every dollar of salary cap space that they cleared in the Watkins restructuring, meaning that a few million dollars will likely have to be cleared out before the draft. The Chiefs could do that by releasing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif or by giving a long-term extension to DT Chris Jones and lowering his first-year cap number.

For the Chiefs' secondary, however, Breeland is a welcome retention.

Breeland stepped in as an outstanding fit into Steve Spagnuolo's defense, continuing to develop opposite fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward. Now the Chiefs have that duo locked in for at least one more season and could still look to select a cornerback early in the 2020 NFL Draft. But now, with Breeland back in Kansas City, the Chiefs remain flexible for the draft and can know that Breeland and Ward will be reunited, as the duo of corners that helped take Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship.

The Takeaway:

This is outstanding news for the Chiefs. While Breeland was certainly looking for a multi-year deal this offseason, managing an incredibly reasonable one-year $4.5 million deal is excellent value for the Chiefs.

Breeland started to feel like more and more of a necessity as other free agent cornerbacks signed similar deals this offseason, but the Chiefs almost certainly valued Breeland above the rest in that class, retaining their own and continuing Operation Run It Back. 

Now, the Chiefs should continue to look at corners in the first or second rounds of the draft, considering that neither Breeland nor Ward are under contract in 2021 and the Chiefs lost DB Kendall Fuller to Washington in free agency. 

For more on the 2020 draft class, click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Iowa EDGE A.J. Epenesa is a perfect fit along the Chiefs' defensive line

Though the Kansas City Chiefs have more pressing issues on the defensive side, Iowa pass-rusher A.J. Epenesa would be a perfect fit for the Chiefs if they draft him at 32.

Jordan Foote

Report: Kansas City Chiefs sign RB DeAndre Washington

According to a report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent running back DeAndre Washington.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs sit atop new SI.com NFL Power Rankings

Jenny Vrentas of SI.com has a new NFL Power Ranking, and the Kansas City Chiefs are number one with a bullet.

Joshua Brisco

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun could be a human chess piece for the Kansas City Chiefs

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to improve their defense through the NFL Draft, Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun could be the linebacking weapon the Chiefs want to add.

Jordan Foote

Four reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs brought back Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs restructured their contract with Sammy Watkins, but clearly value the veteran WR at a premium. Here are four reasons that was the right move for the Chiefs.

Sam Hays

The Chiefs have finally ended the long tradition of offseason misery

After decades of offseasons devoted to forgetting the sour taste of Chiefs heartbreak, Kansas City can now spend the next several months appreciating that the Chiefs are just getting started.

jacobharris

by

OU_Sas

New OL Mike Remmers adds depth and experience to offensive line group

Veteran do-it-all offensive lineman Mike Remmers will bolster the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line in 2020. Learn more about how Remmers found his way to KC.

Tucker Franklin

Why Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray may remind you of a Chiefs legend

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray has earned a comparison to a Chiefs linebacking legend. Could he fall to the Kansas City Chiefs at pick 32?

Jordan Foote

NFL All-Decade Team: Which Chiefs made the cut?

The NFL announced its All-Decade team on Monday. Three full-time Chiefs made the cut, with a few others who showed up in Kansas City for a shorter period of time.

Joshua Brisco

by

OU_Sas

While the NFL ran wild, the Kansas City Chiefs ran it back

When free agency kicked off, the NFL rapidly started to change. The Chiefs' response to the changes? Stay the same.

Austin J

by

Chiefly