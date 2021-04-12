Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Charged with DWI

Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with a DWI — driving while intoxicated — in connection to a February accident that left a five-year-old girl critically injured.

According to 41 Action News KSHB's Dia Wall and Sean Hirshberg, charges have been filed in Jackson County:

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Monday that Reid has been charged with DWI, a class D felony with a potential jail sentence of one to seven years. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond. Reid, who served as outside linebackers coach on his father Andy Reid's coaching staff with the Chiefs, allegedly crashed his Dodge Ram pickup into two cars on the shoulder of the road shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 — three days before the Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV — near the near the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to southbound Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex. Prosecutors said they have no indication that Reid was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium.

Britt Reid's contract with the Chiefs was not renewed and expired while he was on administrative leave. He is no longer employed by the team.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports tweeted that prosecutors have said "Reid had a blood alcohol concentration of .113 and was driving 84 miles per hour 1.9 seconds before hitting the disabled vehicle in the breakdown lane near Stadium Drive and I-435 in Kansas City."

The Chiefs released a statement following Monday's development, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel's continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family's designated representative during this challenging time."

Head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid's father, addressed the crash in his first comments from the podium after the Chiefs fell in Super Bowl LV.

“I haven’t had the chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Reid said. "My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life. It’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. The questions that you have I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

The family of the girl has an active GoFundMe that you can view here. As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised more than $544,000.

Before Monday's news, the latest update on the page came on March 27 from Tiffany Verhulst, the page's organizer, reading as follows:

"Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery," Verhulst wrote. "Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you."

