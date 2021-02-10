GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Place Britt Reid On Administrative Leave After Car Accident

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a three-car accident that put a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave following his involvement three-car accident that led to a 5-year-old girl sustaining critical injuries.

The Chiefs released a statement about the move on Tuesday night. 

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,'' the Chiefs said in a statement. "Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.''

Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation for the first time following the Super Bowl.

“I haven’t had the chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Reid said. "My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life. It’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. The questions that you have I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

ESPN's Dianna Russini followed up with a question asking if the accident was a distraction for him and he explained from a football perspective, it wasn't.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you my heart bleeds for everybody involved in it. I mentioned that, Dianna [Russini]. Again, we had put the game plan in the week before. The distraction wasn’t a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward. I would tell you, it’s a loaded question, Diana. From a human standpoint, it’s a tough one. From a football standpoint, two separate things. From a football standpoint, that wasn’t, I don’t think that was the problem.”

Since the accident, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills and lost work time.

Read More: Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid, Son of Andy Reid, Involved in Multi-Vehicle Accident

