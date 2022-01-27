Skip to main content

Injury Update: Tyrann Mathieu's Status for the AFC Championship Game

The latest injury update on Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

After being knocked out of the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is back on track to return to the Chiefs in time for their AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

On Thursday, Mathieu returned to the practice field for the first time, indicating that he has cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the AFC Championship Game.

On Tuesday morning, Mathieu tweeted a message of thanks and seemed to indicate he was on his way back to the field.

Thanks for all the prayers and support! I done shook back like only i can. God is faithful.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mathieu was feeling good but that he was still in the concussion protocol.

Read More

"He’s one of the guys that [vice president of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Burkholder] is seeing this morning, and our docs," Reid said. "So, he’s still in the protocol and he’s still going through it, but he does feel good. So, we’ll just see how that goes going forward."

On Wednesday, Reid confirmed that Mathieu was still in the protocol but "doing very well."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Without Mathieu against the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns, with 201 yards and all four TDs going to Gabriel Davis. The Bills' passing touchdowns all came down the middle of the field, as illustrated by NFL Next Gen Stats.

In the Chiefs' first matchup with the Bengals (which included a full game from Mathieu), the Chiefs gave up 446 yards and four touchdowns to quarterback Joe Burrow, with 266 yards and three touchdowns going to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The Chiefs will get their chance at revenge against the Bengals on Sunday when Kansas City hosts its fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Tyrann Mathieu's Status for the AFC Championship Game

8 minutes ago
Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) talk on the field before playing at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Yes, the Chiefs Should Absolutely Pursue JuJu Smith-Schuster This Offseason

Jan 26, 2022
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dives into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown against the Bills Micah Hyde. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. Ag3i5513© JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK. Edits by Joshua Brisco.
GM Report

Welcome to the Mahomes Cinematic Universe

Jan 25, 2022
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bears Hire Chiefs' Ryan Poles as New General Manager

Jan 25, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

You Can’t Quantify Trust, But the Chiefs Have It in Abundance

Jan 24, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Waive Josh Gordon, Who Could Return

Jan 24, 2022
Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid on His Message to Patrick Mahomes: ‘When It’s Grim, Be the Grim Reaper'

Jan 24, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) reacts with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 42-36 Win Over the Bills

Jan 23, 2022