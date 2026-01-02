Chiefs Reveal Final Injury Report of ’25 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reports of the death of James Winchester’s games-played streak were greatly exaggerated.

At least that’s the indication from the final injury report of the Chiefs’ season on Friday. An illness forced the Kansas City long-snapper to miss a practice on Thursday – something as rare as a Halley’s Comet sighting – but he was back to full participation on Friday and has no injury designation this week.

That’s good because when the Chiefs conclude the season in Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Winchester has business to address. His streak of 180 consecutive regular-season games played is the NFL’s fifth longest active stretch.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, only J.J. Jansen (276), Jon Weeks (260), Johnny Hekker (228) and Jake Matthews (194) have longer streaks entering Week 18. Winchester’s streak is actually 205, including his 25 playoff games.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Winchester will play, the Chiefs could be down two important offensive starters. Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith will rest his badly sprained ankle for the season finale and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who like Winchester has battled illness all week, is doubtful. Neither player practiced all week.

“Xavier, I’ll have to see,” head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice. “I mean, he's sick, so we just gotta see where he's at. But Trey won't play.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt will play, though. The team’s leading rusher, also battling illness, missed practice on Thursday but returned to full participation Friday and has no injury designation. Neither does starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who missed the last two games with illness. He’s also expected to play against the Raiders.

Rookie tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) will finish the year where he started, on injured reserve. The Chiefs opened his practice window two weeks ago but declared him out for the finale.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Karlaftis, Pacheco questionable

Defensive end George Karlaftis and Isiah Pacheco – both listed all week as limited for non-injury reasons (rest) – were listed as questionable. Tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) also is questionable.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery missed practice Friday for personal reasons and also is questionable.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles defended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Raiders update

Las Vegas will be down three more starters against the Chiefs after the Raiders declared out quarterback Geno Smith (ankle), defensive tackle Adam Butler (biceps) and guard Dylan Parham (illness).

Running back Raheem Mostert, who missed practice Thursday with knee and ankle injuries, returned to limited action on Friday and was listed as questionable.

