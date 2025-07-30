Ravens Tight End Isaiah Likely Receives Injury Diagnosis on Rolled Ankle at Training Camp
Likely will undergo surgery.
In this story:
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely left practice earlier this week with the help of trainers after rolling his ankle.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the media contingent at training camp on Tuesday that Likely would "miss a few weeks." Now, it will be a bit longer.
Likely has a small foot fracture in his foot and will undergo surgery this week to repair the injury. The general recovery timeline for the injury is about six weeks, but Likely could be back by Week 1, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Ravens fans can certainly breathe a bit of a sigh of relief. This should not impact Likely's availability long-term with the regular season right around the corner.
