Ravens Tight End Isaiah Likely Receives Injury Diagnosis on Rolled Ankle at Training Camp

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely will undergo surgery for a small foot fracture.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely left practice earlier this week with the help of trainers after rolling his ankle.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the media contingent at training camp on Tuesday that Likely would "miss a few weeks." Now, it will be a bit longer.

Likely has a small foot fracture in his foot and will undergo surgery this week to repair the injury. The general recovery timeline for the injury is about six weeks, but Likely could be back by Week 1, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ravens fans can certainly breathe a bit of a sigh of relief. This should not impact Likely's availability long-term with the regular season right around the corner.

Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

