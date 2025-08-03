Colts RB Hospitalized After Suffering 'Severe' Leg Injury From Banned Tackle
Indianapolis Colts running back Salvon Ahmed was taken to the hospital for x-rays after suffering what was reported as a "severe" leg injury during practice on Sunday.
According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Ahmed was taken down with a hip-drop tackle, a move that was banned by the NFL ahead of the 2024 season, resulting in the significant injury. The tackle was made by undrafted free agent Trey Washington, who head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged afterwards was "shaken up" by the incident.
Holder reports the play occurred during a "developmental period," where drills involve third-string players. Play was "live" meaning that tackling was permitted in this part of the practice session. Players on the team reportedly gathered around Ahmed and began to pray as he was taken care of by the team's medical staff.
Ahmed was stretchered off the field and taken to a nearby hospital for further examination.
Ahmed, 26, played the first four years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He scored five touchdowns across 38 games, rushing for 593 yards. He spent the 2024 season on the Broncos and Colts practice squads, and was hoping to fight for a roster spot in Indianapolis this season prior to the injury.