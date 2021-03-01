Mahomes will be Ready for Training Camp After Surgery

Patrick Mahomes underwent successful foot surgery on Feb. 10 and is expected to return in time for Chiefs training camp in June, according to ESPN. Mahomes had a severe case of turf toe after getting injured against the Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs. He played through the injury up until the eventual loss to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes traveled to Green Bay to see Dr. Robert Anderson, a popular choice among NFL players for foot injuries, for the procedure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"It's a three-month recovery, so we're hopeful (Mahomes returns) somewhere around that mandatory minicamp, if we have it," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "We certainly think by training camp he'll be ready to go and we'll be smart with him."

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2020 in his 15 games played. He still threw for 850 yards in his three postseason games despite suffering the foot injury and even after sustaining a concussion against the Bills in the AFC Championship, where he was unable to return.