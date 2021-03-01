SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Would the Saints Be Better or Worse if Drew Brees Returned?
Would the Saints Be Better or Worse if Drew Brees Returned?

Patrick Mahomes Undergoes Foot Surgery, Expected to Return in Time For Training Camp

Author:
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes underwent successful foot surgery on Feb. 10 and is expected to return in time for Chiefs training camp in June, according to ESPN. Mahomes had a severe case of turf toe after getting injured against the Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs. He played through the injury up until the eventual loss to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. 

Mahomes traveled to Green Bay to see Dr. Robert Anderson, a popular choice among NFL players for foot injuries, for the procedure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

"It's a three-month recovery, so we're hopeful (Mahomes returns) somewhere around that mandatory minicamp, if we have it," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "We certainly think by training camp he'll be ready to go and we'll be smart with him." 

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2020 in his 15 games played. He still threw for 850 yards in his three postseason games despite suffering the foot injury and even after sustaining a concussion against the Bills in the AFC Championship, where he was unable to return. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Mahomes will be Ready for Training Camp After Surgery

Mahomes underwent surgery on his foot on Feb. 10 and is expected to be ready for training camp in June.

LeBron James's sneakers, a gift from Kobe Bryant
Play
NBA

LeBron's Game-Worn Sneakers from Kobe Sell for $156K

Kobe Bryant gave LeBron James the sneakers in 2002 when the Lakers star met the then high schooler.

USMNT's Zack Steffen, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

Projecting USMNT's Roster for the Final Tune-Ups

The matches will start to truly count in a few months, leaving the March FIFA window for Gregg Berhalter to assess who is at his disposal.

Joakim Noah handling the ball with the Bulls
Play
NBA

Report: Former Bulls Star Joakim Noah Expected to Retire

Joakim Noah last played with the Clippers, but he is expected to retire as a Bull.

USA U-23 national team coach Jason Kreis
Play
Soccer

Kreis Narrows USA U-23s to 28 Before Final Olympic Qualifying Picks

Jason Kreis will select a final 20-player roster for this month's qualifying tournament after a training camp in Mexico.

JJ Watt walks off the field after a game with the Texans
Play
NFL

J.J. Watt, Cardinals Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Texans released Watt on Feb. 12 after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

Mets hat sitting on top of glove
Play
MLB

Mets Pres.: Team Was 'Shortsighted' in Callaway Hiring Process

Mickey Callaway served as New York's manager for two years before being dismissed in October 2019.

rancisco Lindor swings a bat during spring training workouts at Clover Park
Play
MLB

Alderson: Lindor Extension Talks to 'Start Relatively Soon'

Lindor previously said he is interested in signing a long-term deal with the Mets before he hits the free-agent market.