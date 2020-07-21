Kansas City Chiefs Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Four-Year Rookie Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have reportedly agreed to a four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This news comes after the team reportedly agreed to verbal agreements with all six of their draft picks earlier Monday. This gets Edwards-Helaire — the Chiefs' first-round pick and first running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft — locked into place before the team begins training camp, which the Chiefs have had to retool to run out of Arrowhead Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dating back to the draft and pre-draft process, Edwards-Helaire was a surprising value pick but a perfect scheme fit with the Chiefs, according to Arrowhead Report analyst Jordan Foote: