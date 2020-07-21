Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Four-Year Rookie Deal

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have reportedly agreed to a four-year rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This news comes after the team reportedly agreed to verbal agreements with all six of their draft picks earlier Monday. This gets Edwards-Helaire — the Chiefs' first-round pick and first running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft — locked into place before the team begins training camp, which the Chiefs have had to retool to run out of Arrowhead Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dating back to the draft and pre-draft process, Edwards-Helaire was a surprising value pick but a perfect scheme fit with the Chiefs, according to Arrowhead Report analyst Jordan Foote:

Leading up to the draft, former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of my favorite prospects to watch. I thought he’d be a perfect fit in the Chiefs’ offense, albeit as a second- or third-round pick. Kansas City would go on to take the do-it-all playmaker at 32, which ruffled a few feathers. Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on in regards to running back value, it’s hard to not get excited when thinking about just how good Edwards-Helaire can be with Andy Reid scheming plays for him. Here’s a bit of what I said in mid-April:
“The Kansas City Chiefs would greatly benefit from adding Edwards-Helaire to an already-loaded offense. Not only is he a change-of-pace back with terrific balance and agility, but he has the potential to become one of the best receiving backs in the entire league. NFL spacing should do him a ton of good. Andy Reid would get more out of him than virtually any other offensive mind.”

