Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR Who Hasn't Played Since 2018

The Chiefs' newest wide receiver hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018, but the former first-round pick could be worth a shot for KC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly signing wide receiver Corey Coleman, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Coleman's pre-draft reputation did not lead to early-career success in the NFL, as Coleman has spent time on four rosters and has not appeared in a game since the 2018 season.

In 2016, Coleman was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns, where he spent just two seasons before being traded to the Buffalo Bills for a future seventh-round pick. Weeks later, the Bills released him. After his release, the New England Patriots signed, waived, cut, and re-signed Coleman to the practice squad in September 2018. In October, the New York Giants added Coleman, where he caught five passes for 71 yards in eight appearances with the Giants.

New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) catches the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Ny Giants Training Camp

Following a report that free agent Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders and news that Byron Pringle has signed with the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs' depth chart at wide receiver is more uncertain down the list than it has been in recent years, even after the top-of-the-roster signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

What should the Chiefs expect from Coleman?

Don't expect Coleman to be competing for targets with Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. With Josh Gordon also re-signed for the 2022 season, players like Gordon, Coleman, second-year receiver Cornell Powell and some still-unknown training camp darlings will be competing for roster spots, not starting snaps. If Coleman can achieve any of his collegiate potential while being prepared to play special teams under coordinator Dave Toub, he may have a path to a roster spot, but it's certainly no guarantee, despite his pre-draft pedigree. 

Dec 16, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) can't catch a pass in the end zone against Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
