Report: Bills Release Former-First Round Pick WR Corey Coleman

The Bills acquired Coleman in a trade from the Browns in early August.

By Emily Caron
September 01, 2018

The Buffallo Bills are releasing Corey Coleman just weeks after acquiring the wide receiver from the Browns, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A first round pick by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft, Coleman was traded to Buffalo in early August in exchange for an undisclosed future draft pick.

The 24-year-old was limited to 19 games through his first two seasons because of injury, but frustration with Browns management prompted Coleman to ask Cleveland coach Hue Jackson to trade him after he lost the starting job to Antonio Callaway. 

In an episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, Coleman asked Jackson why he was running with the second team. Jackson told Coleman to ask offensive coordinator Todd Haley, to which Coleman responded, "If y'all don't like the way I play, why don't you just trade me.''

The Browns traded Coleman to the Bills shortly after, but he was not able to secure a roster spot with Buffallo in the short time he was with the team. Coleman will become a free agent and will have to look for another fresh start.

His release comes just hours ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. NFL roster cut deadline. Keep up with other notable releases here

