Chiefs Sign (Another) Top-50 Pick Looking for Change of Scenery

The Chiefs have signed former Packers and Giants cornerback Josh Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson was the No. 45 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Did someone order the Brett Veach Special? It's a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs' menu, where general manager Brett Veach and company bring in a former top-50 draft pick at the cornerback position in hopes of seeing him rejuvenated under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his assistant coaches. On Friday afternoon, that dish was served once again.

This time, the new cornerback in the building is the former No. 45 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Josh Jackson. Jackson rose up draft boards due to his performance in his junior year at Iowa, where he recorded eight interceptions in 13 games. One pick later, with the No. 46 pick in the same draft, the Chiefs traded up for Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks.

Jackson's addition to the Chiefs' roster — their practice squad, to be exact — fits the aforementioned pattern for the Chiefs' defense and front office. Last year, the Chiefs brought in former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker after he was released. Baker, the No. 30 overall pick from the 2019 draft, broke his leg in Week 17 of the 2020 season and has seen his playing time fluctuate in 2021. Baker has been in competition with cornerback Mike Hughes, the No. 30 overall pick in 2018. The Chiefs traded for Hughes before the 2021 season, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Hughes and their 2022 seventh-round pick.

At extremely minimal cost, the Chiefs have made basically this same move three times within a year, with Jackson being the latest addition.

Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers but was traded to the Giants before the 2021 season. Here's what Bill Huber of Packer Central had to say about the move at the time:

Entering the 2018 draft, Jackson was considered a potential first-round pick after a massive final season at Iowa. However, after a promising rookie season, his career fizzled. How is this for juxtaposition: In his third and final season at Iowa, Jackson intercepted a nation’s-best eight passes and broke up 10 others to finish with 18 passes defensed. In his third season and final season in Green Bay, Jackson had zero interceptions and two passes defensed. With his career trending the wrong way and the addition of first-round pick Eric Stokes, Jackson needed a strong training camp. Instead, on Saturday night against Houston, he gave up three completions on the opening series and 7-of-10 passing for 91 yards overall, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson never caught on in New York and was waived on October 26.