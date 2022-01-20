Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs Sign CB Damon Arnette to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Chiefs have signed former Raiders first-round cornerback Damon Arnette to a reserve/futures contract.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly added another former first-round pick to their cornerback room after signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to a reserve/futures contract, first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

The Raiders waived Arnette in November after a video emerged of Arnette brandishing firearms and threatening to kill someone. Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven summarized the situation and quoted then-general manager Mike Mayock, who was fired after the season:

"Today we waived Damon Arnette," Mayock said. "We spent significant time and resources to help him. We can't stand the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life."

There was great concern surrounding Damon Arnette from a character perception, and Mayock addressed that.

"There was significant concern," yet Mayock said the Raiders organization felt that was something the team could handle. "It's just as important to me that these guys are good in the community as well as good football players."

The video of Arnette, embedded below, contains strong language.

Read More

Arnette was also the subject of a lawsuit involving an October car crash, summarized by Joseph Salvador of SI.com:

The same day the video went viral, TMZ reported that Arnette was the subject of a lawsuit after he was involved in a car crash last October. Arnette struck a woman's car in Las Vegas and the lawsuit claims he left the scene of the crash before exchanging information with the woman.

Arnette stated he made an illegal turn but stayed long enough to make sure the woman was all right, per documents obtained by TMZ. He had a friend stay behind at the scene, but he did not provide any information to her and tried taking the blame.

Arnette also "crashed four rental cars within roughly a month," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Arnette joins cornerbacks Deandre Baker and Mike Hughes as former first-round picks who landed in KC after being drafted by another team. The Chiefs signed another formerly highly drafted cornerback, Green Bay Packers draft pick Josh Jackson, earlier this season but released him from their practice squad on January 18.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign CB Damon Arnette to Reserve/Futures Contract

22 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Arrested in Misdemeanor Criminal Damage Case

8 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Jerick McKinnon Showed Why the Chiefs Need Fresh Blood at RB

Jan 19, 2022
Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyrann Mathieu Voted Winner of #WPMOY NFL Charity Challenge

Jan 18, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Jerick McKinnon on Breakout Game: ‘Hard Work Is Going to Pay Off'

Jan 17, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Travis Kelce Surprised by Mom in Postgame Press Conference

Jan 17, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball behind tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 42-21 Win Over the Steelers

Jan 16, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Steelers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Jan 16, 2022