Raiders Release Damon Arnette After Troubled Week

The Raiders have released cornerback Damon Arnette after several off-the-field incidents within the past week, team general manager Mike Mayock said. He will head to waivers.

On Friday, a video of Arnette went viral of him holding multiple guns. In the video, he repeatedly threatened to kill someone but did not name them. He recorded the video himself using several expletives and appeared to be by himself.

The same day the video went viral, TMZ reported that Arnette was the subject of a lawsuit after he was involved in a car crash last October. Arnette struck a woman's car in Las Vegas and the lawsuit claims he left the scene of the crash before exchanging information with the woman.

Arnette stated he made an illegal turn but stayed long enough to make sure the woman was all right, per documents obtained by TMZ. He had a friend stay behind at the scene, but he did not provide any information to her and tried taking the blame.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Arnette crashed four rental cars in roughly one month at one point.

Arnette was selected by the Raiders with the No. 19th pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He has appeared in four games this year, without starting in any, and registered just four total tackles.

