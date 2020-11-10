SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Matt Cassel Tells Wild Todd Haley Story: 'The Man Was Nuts on Gameday'

Joshua Brisco

At the time, 2010 was a pretty good season for the Kansas City Chiefs. After a disappointing 4-12 record in 2009, the first year of the Chiefs' attempt to rejuvenate the franchise with general manager Scott Pioli, head coach Todd Haley and quarterback Matt Cassel, the trio led the team to a 10-6 record and won the AFC West in 2010.

Meager success notwithstanding, that season doesn't appear to have been particularly rosy. Cassel, who started 15 of the Chiefs' games that year, told a story on NBC Sports Boston about one of Haley's infamous in-game tirades.

Cassel's story takes place during the Chiefs' December 26, 2010 win over the Tennessee Titans, when the team clinched the AFC West on the back of a three-touchdown day from Cassel, with big games from running back Jamaal Charles and wide receiver Dwayne Bowe. At the end of the third quarter, however, Cassel was pulled as former Chiefs quarterback Brodie Croyle entered the game for two plays before being intercepted.

Listen to Haley's reasoning in Cassel's own words. 

The man was nuts on gameday, and I don't know why.

Here's a great example of that: We're playing the Tennessee Titans late in the year. This is for the divisional lead and to actually win the division, and throughout the course of the first part of the game, look, they kept bringing blitz-zero. Blitz-zero is a max-pressure. I was checking out, Charlie Weis gave me that ability to do so, and we're throwing the pass.

So every time I came to the sideline throughout the first half, Todd Haley was screaming at me. He's yelling at me, "just run the ball!" And I'm like, "we talked about this. We can't run the ball into everybody pressuring right into the run. So we're going to throw it." Well, he got heated as the game went on.

Well, finally, it was the third quarter, I'm coming off the field. He's screaming at me for pulling up on the boot. And I said, "oh, Todd, like you ever played the position." My bad. It was my fault. My frustration took over.

So I go to the sideline. He's still coming over, yelling at me. We had a little bit of a dispute over there, and he benches me at the end of the third quarter and he says, "Brodie, you're in." And he's being dead serious. Well, I took the liberty to run back out on the field. Well, he wouldn't give me a play in my helmet. He would not give me a play in the helmet.

Then he sends Brodie back out on the field. Brodie, two play later, throws an interception. Now everybody's mad at Todd Haley. And then he literally said, "you're not going back in." He told the coaches to tell Cassel he's not going back in the game. So, again, as a team captain, I felt it was my obligation to run back out on the field. Again, he wouldn't give me a play in my helmet, so I had to call my own plays in the helmet for the first three plays.

Eventually, we ended up getting a score on that drive. We won the game. But I'll tell you what, it was disruptive to say the least.

As the Cassel clip made the rounds on Twitter, Haley (from his unverified but apparently legitimate Twitter account) responded to the story in a very on-brand fashion.

Coaching is coaching. MC had his best year of his illustrious career with me! Not always fun but key is to get the best out of “the” player. #woody #toystory

If you're wondering about the hashtags...

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

This story is so perfectly 2010-Chiefs. Thank goodness for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the Chiefs Win Out With Seven Games Left?

The Kansas City Chiefs bye week is finally here but there's no bye week for us at Arrowhead Report. While it could be easy to look back at what the Chiefs have done this season— which we probably will at some point — today we are going to look forward.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes Find Rhythm Through 18 Targets in Win Over Panthers

After crossing no more than 11 targets in a single game through the first eight weeks of the season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw a slew of passes thrown his way in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Travis Kelce Looked Great While Other Things Didn't Against the Panthers

While most things didn't look the best in the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce continued to cause problems for defenses.

Tucker D. Franklin

Getting Sacks is Nice But Not the Goal of Frank Clark or the Chiefs Defense

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, getting sacks from the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line isn’t necessarily the goal.

Joe Andrews

Like a Good Neighbor, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce Are There

When needed the most in the Kansas City Chiefs 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were there when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for an answer.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Overcome First-Quarter Aggressiveness from Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a handful of bold calls from Carolina Panthers' first-year head coach Matt Rhule in Sunday's 33-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his offense was able to counter those decisions.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 33-31 Win Against the Panthers

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly come away with a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers for their eighth victory of the season on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers Announce Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tucker D. Franklin

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked nearly perfect in their three contests since their first loss of the season. The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their bye week in Week 10.

Tucker D. Franklin