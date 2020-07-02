Tyrann Mathieu's list of contributions to his home state of Louisiana has grown yet again.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety announced a bi-weekly speaking series — The Shift — in a press release on social media Tuesday.

The Shift was developed in partnership with TRUCE, a Baton Rouge-based non-profit, to help at-risk youth towards a positive and productive lifestyle.

Mathieu has held four Zoom-based events with children from New Orleans and Baton Rouge so far. The safety said he already has meaningful connections with participants.

“I grew up in this community. I know how easy it can be to go down the wrong path. I know what it’s like to feel like the world is against you,” Mathieu said. “My goal with The Shift is to help at-risk youth reach their full potential and be a positive role model for these kids. I established The Shift to help troubled youth achieve their goals and positively shift the way they view themselves and the world around them.”

TRUCE was established in October 2017 in hopes of reducing violence in Baton Rouge. One of the organization’s goals is to help youth find a truce within their feelings about violence through numerous resources.

The Shift is the latest outlet. TRUCE commented on Mathieu’s series in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“We are so excited to partner with @mathieu_era. The Shift is absolutely amazing! Thank you so much for taking time out of your schedule to pour into the lives of our youth. Your POSITIVE energy and POSITIVE affirmations you give each series is PRICELESS! If you haven’t joined The Shift yet, you are missing out! The BEST is yet to come.”

The Shift is Mathieu’s second publicized effort to give back to New Orleans this offseason. He partnered with Bleacher Report to pay rent for four families last month.

The Honey Badger has also been active with contributions in Kansas City. He donated 30,000 meals to Harvesters in March and held a radiothon to raise money for numerous local charities in May.