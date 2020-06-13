Tyrann Mathieu Thinks Colin Kaepernick Should Be In The NFL

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said he thinks former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should have another shot in the NFL.

Mathieu discussed the topic during a videoconference with reporters that focused on the Black Lives Matter movement Wednesday.

“I had the luxury to play against him early in my career,” Mathieu said. “I definitely feel like he’s worked [to be] a part of any NFL team, whether it be as a starter or backup.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since he opted out of his contract following the 2016 season. The 49ers reportedly planned to release him after he spent the season peacefully protesting social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

The NFL did not publicly take action on the issue until it hosted a personal workout for Kaepernick in November. Due to conflicts over language in the plans for the workouts, Kaepernick held an independent workout instead, which was attended by several teams in the league. He did not try out for any team following that workout.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for avoiding the discussion Kaepernick was trying to bring to the forefront, but did not mention Kaepernick by name. His response followed a video that included Mathieu and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

The Chiefs, including Head Coach Andy Reid and Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, have already begun to address player concerns through discussion.

Mathieu said he hopes the ongoing discussions can help lead to change as his teammates and other athletes around the league get involved.

“I think some of these players, half their passion is football and [the other half], they have passion for other things,” Mathieu said. “For some people it’s seeing change, seeing equality. I think it’s a lot of things that the owners can do. I think most importantly, it’s to, obviously, offer Colin Kaepernick a tryout. Hopefully he’s in somebody’s camp this year.”