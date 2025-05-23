Nohl Williams Will Determine if Chiefs go After a CB
The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to answer the cornerback position. But one player who could be the answer is rookie Nohl Williams. The Chiefs drafted Williams in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And that was a shock to many people that Williams fell all the way to the fourth round.
Williams should have been taken way higher. Williams had a second-round grade for so many other teams and, for sure, was a lock to get drafted by the third, but for some reason, that was not the case.
So, the Chiefs took advantage of a lot of teams overlooking Williams and finally took him off the board and Williams was one of the steals of the draft. Williams comes to the Chiefs with a much potential and can be that other starting cornerback across from one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League, Trent McDuffie.
Williams will now have to show something in OTAs, minicamp, and especially training camp. Many around the league have wondered if the Chiefs will go after another cornerback who is still looking for a new home. There are a couple of free agent cornerbacks who are veterans that the Chiefs could bring in, and they can fill the role well. Williams sits back and learns from them.
But if the Chiefs are more than sure that Williams can learn as he goes and can hold his own in his rookie season, Williams can be the starter next season.
"He can come in and contribute right away. We have a lot of good players in the room. I think his special teams, the value there is obviously where he can probably make an impact early. I think just with his experience, his résumé, I think he's probably more ready than a lot of corners you might take in that range.'' -- Mike Bradway, Chiefs director of player personnel
If Williams can learn from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and McDuffie, and it translates quickly onto the football field, the Chiefs defense will have that cornerback duo they have been looking for.
Now we just sit back and wait to see how Williams does in practice as we get closer to the kickoff for the 2025 season. The more we see the Chiefs not make a move, the more it tells us about how much they trust Williams.
